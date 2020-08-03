City officials expected to attend free social justice webinar

SALISBURY — Actions in Faith & Justice will present a free webinar titled Community Equity Forum: Heart of Democracy on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Expected to attend and respond to questions are: Mayor Karen Alexander, Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins, Councilwoman Tamara Sheffield, Councilman David Post, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Assistant Superintendent April Kuhn and Deputy Chief Shon Barnes will respond to questions from co-moderators Mark Ritchie (Racial Equity Rowan), Rev. Robert Black (St. Luke’s Episcopal Church) and Rev. Olen Bruner (Trinity Presbyterian Church and Actions in Faith & Justice co-chair).

Registration is free at heartofdemocarcy.now.site/home

The webinar will explore:

• Equity in city governance

• Citizen review boards, equity and de-escalation training for police

• Economic investment in communities of color

• Equitable school discipline

• Mental health and substance abuse support

• Affordable housing

• Ending cash bail through pre-trial support

Action in Faith & Justice’s events and ongoing work with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, are supported by local citizens and citizen groups, including Salisbury’s Community Fusion Coalition — an affiliation of grassroots groups and local national affiliates committed to social justice.