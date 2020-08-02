August 2, 2020

  • 79°

Main Street Marketplace embraces sustainability with hydroponics garden

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:05 am Sunday, August 2, 2020

CHINA GROVE — The most exciting part about a groundbreaking for construction of what’s become Main Street Marketplace in 2017, said Hope Oliphant, was that there would be more opportunities to come — more even than those gathered could envision. 

“I think the most exciting part is that we think we know the vision, but God probably has a bigger vision than we can even imagine,” said Oliphant, now the organization’s executive director, at the groundbreaking in September 2017. 

Now, Main Street Marketplace and Meeting Place is moving further into the future with its focus on becoming more self-sustainable and building a hydroponic garden. The hydroponics garden, located in the market’s warehouse, is made possible by a $150,000 grant announced in December from the Rowan County United Way’s community impact model.

Using no soil, the garden will fill 400 square feet. It will grow herbs and greens. The project won’t replace partnerships with local farmers or entities like Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides hundreds of pounds of food on a daily basis to Main Street Marketplace.

“We’ve definitely been on a journey to become more self-sustaining and to the smart charity model and move away from just crisis giving,” Oliphant said. “Just like we want people to be able to provide for themselves, to become self-sustaining, we want to do the same.”

The hydroponics room will feature several rows of shelves for plants with water flowing through the structure that keeps the shelves together. Elsewhere in the room, there will be vining-type plants grown using hydroponics. 

The room will be climate controlled, with large windows to let the sunlight in and keep the temperature around 65 degrees. Oliphant said staff hope to be able to harvest every 31 days.

On Saturday, crews were scheduled to start installing drywall. A wooden frame for the room and much of the equipment to create the hydroponics garden were already in place. 

COVID-19 has forced Main Street Marketplace to just prepare crisis boxes for people in Rowan County, not just the southern part of the county. Indoor meetings and classes also have been forced to endure changes. Otherwise, its self-grown produce will be made available in its market. 

“We’re not a food desert here, but what we are is a healthy food desert,” Oliphant said. “So, while you might have food stamps, you might not really be able to purchase healthy food because of the cost. Lots of times you may have to buy processed food.”

The grant awarded by the United Way is for two years, with a 10% cut in the second year to encourage sustainability in funded programs. Oliphant says the first year grant will fund basic equipment and construction. And while equipment may be needed in year two, the second portion of the grant will provide for training and people to tend to the garden.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

Main Street Marketplace embraces sustainability with hydroponics garden

Business

Biz roundup: Yadkin Path Montessori School creates co-working space for K-4 students

Education

Basic training for law enforcement condensed for night students at Rowan-Cabarrus

Coronavirus

Local COVID-19 cases cross 2,000

Business

Commissioners to consider business expansion, approve CARES Act funding plan

Business

Recipe for new downtown restaurant is good food, company and wine

Local

Council to receive presentation on chemical agent ban, mural update

Lifestyle

Hager’s art reflects people who live here

Local

Cooper: Hurricane brings “double trouble” with virus

Nation/World

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Nation/World

Astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule Sunday afternoon

Coronavirus

Students begin returning to college campuses with virus protocols in place

News

Judge orders release of videos in man’s jail death in Forsyth County

Local

Highway Patrol: Blown tire caused Stokes Ferry crash, brick spill

Crime

Suspended license leads to drugs, weapons offenses

Education

One more candidate files for Board of Education this week

Coronavirus

Company confirms Daimler employee died after testing positive for COVID-19

Local

Ford Explorer overturns after colliding with 15-passenger vehicle

Local

Sick employees mean longer, hotter waits at Salisbury license plate office

Crime

Police: Traffic stop finds stolen gun, crack cocaine

News

Bahamas, Florida brace as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

News

Utilities told to hold off on disconnections

News

NCDOT chief operating officer out

Nation/World

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll