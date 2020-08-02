August 3, 2020

Blotter: Pair charged with fire weapon into occupied dwelling

By Carl Blankenship

Published 10:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020

SALISBURY – Miranda Denise Jenkins, 38, of Concord, and Avondale Devon Hampton, 35, also of Concord, were both charged with felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling on Saturday in connection to a July 26 event.

Warrants for Hampton and Jenkins’ arrests allege Hampton fired a handgun into a Kannapolis home with one occupant, and Jenkins “did knowingly, transport, assist and abet” Hampton.

In other weekend crime reports:

  • Christina Marie Griffin, 28, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Sunday for allegedly possessing cocaine.
  • Katishia Schultz, 47, of Kannapolis was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense on Sunday in connection to a July 27 incident during which Shultz allegedly withdrew $2,000 from a Carolina Federal Credit Union location knowing the accounts were overdrawn.
  • Joshua Matthew Wilson, 30, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor larceny on Friday in connection to a November incident. Wilson allegedly possessed heroin and stole “various articles of clothing” from Walmart with a value of $109.65.
  • Samron Jermaine Hillie, 44, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a schedule II substance and felony possession of a schedule VI substance on Friday. Hillie allegedly possessed a Taurus 9mm handgun and was convicted of felony assault and battery South Carolina in 1995. Hillie was also allegedly found in possession of cocaine and marijuana.
  • Aladdin Ishmael Johnson, 29, of Parkville, Maryland, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Saturday. Johnson was allegedly in possession of a 2012 BMW which was reported stolen in Maryland.
  • Justin Blane Evans, 39, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Saturday after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and plastic bags to package substances.
  • Zynoria Shaprey Winford, 19, and Dhestini Sturdivant, 18, both of Salisbury, as well as Asia Umeko Harris, 24, of Troutman, were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon on Saturday after allegedly threatening someone with a handgun and stealing $1,900 worth of cash and cell phones.
  • Amanda Constance Morales, 25, of Monroe, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor open container violation. Morales was allegedly found in possession of cocaine, a red straw with white residue and an open bottle of tequila.
  • Markese Devon Robinson, 24, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon by a grand jury on Wednesday and was arrested on Friday.
