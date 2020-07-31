July 31, 2020

  • 90°
Shavonne Potts / Salisbury Post - Police officers and first responders at the scene of a crash involving an overturned Ford Explorer at the intersection of West Innes and South Craige streets.

Ford Explorer overturns after colliding with 15-passenger vehicle

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:16 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

Salisbury police and Salisbury fire departments responded Friday afternoon to this two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Innes and South Craige streets.

Emergency responders were able to remove someone who was trapped inside the vehicle sport utility vehicle. The person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The Ford Explorer and a 15-passenger van collided.

No other details were immediately available.

Ford Explorer overturns after colliding with 15-passenger vehicle

