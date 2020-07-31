Ford Explorer overturns after colliding with 15-passenger vehicle
Salisbury police and Salisbury fire departments responded Friday afternoon to this two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Innes and South Craige streets.
Emergency responders were able to remove someone who was trapped inside the vehicle sport utility vehicle. The person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The Ford Explorer and a 15-passenger van collided.
No other details were immediately available.
