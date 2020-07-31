July 31, 2020

Area Sports Briefs: Davie’s Reynolds on Manning Award Watch List

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 31, 2020

From staff reports

Charlotte 49ers redshirt junior quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie)  has been named to the Watch List for the 2020 Manning Award, which is presented annually to the top quarterback in college football. It is the second national Watch List that Reynolds has been named to this preseason. Last week, Reynolds earned a spot on the Maxwell Trophy Player of the Year List.

The Manning Watch List includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2020 season. The winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls. Reynolds is one of three quarterbacks from Conference USA  named to the list and one of 11 juniors to be recognized.

In addition to being named to the Manning Award and Maxwell Trophy Watch Lists, Reynolds has been named preseason all-Conference USA second team by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.
Local golf
Salisbury’s Charlie Barr shot 71-67-74 — 212 and tied for 17th at 2-over in the Carolinas Junior Boys Championship held in Florence, S.C.
•••
Former Salisbury High star Alex Nianouris shot 72-73 — 145 for 11th place and advanced to the match play portion of the North Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship in Holly Springs.
Salisbury’s Michael Childress shot 74-75 — 149 and narrowly missed the cut.
NC3 baseball
Rowan County wraps up the season tonight at Newman Park against Concord.
Rowan will honor the players in the Class of 2020.
•••
Kannapolis lost 12-1 to Union County on Thursday.
Jake Cunningham drove in four runs for Union, while Cade Kuehler scored four.
•••
Joe Johnson homered and doubled to lead Mocksville to a 7-2 win against Stanly County on Thursday.
Joe Gaither pitched seven great innings and struck out eight.
•••
Greensboro got three hits from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and won 8-7 against Randolph County on Thursday.
•••
Union County finished off a sweep of Randolph County late Wednesday with a 9-3 victory.
Trevor Grant hit a three-run homer for the winners.
Travel softball
Kary Hales (Carson) went 2-for-2 for Team North Carolina in a 12-1 romp against Wicked Elite.
