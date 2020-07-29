July 29, 2020

  • 73°

NC3 Juniors: East rolls again

By Mike London

Published 3:08 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Staff report

East Rowan’s strong NC3 Junior baseball team won 14-3 in six innings against West Rowan on Tuesday.

Austin Fulk was the winning pitcher.

Nate Hayworth went 4-for-4 with two steals. McCall Henderson hit a three-run homer for East.

Jacob Causey drove in three runs. Cobb Hightower had two RBIs.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan most prevalent among white residents over 65

Coronavirus

State to determine early voting plan after Rowan Board of Elections fails to reach consensus

Crime

Thieves hit storage unit again, taking $150,000 in T-shirts

Coronavirus

Duke University study begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing of participants

Education

Technology fees waived for all RSS students

Crime

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man found with used syringes, heroin at license checkpoint

Crime

Kannapolis pair charged in Longbriar Drive shooting

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges in accident where alcohol, speed were factors

Business

Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

Coronavirus

County to provide more accurate look at COVID-19 case positive rate

Local

Unpaid bills drive NC families to financial brink

Education

Virtual school named ‘Summit Virtual Academy’ as RSS board sorts out details of reopening

Education

Students at local colleges will be back on campus in fall

Crime

Blotter: Police investigating vehicle break-ins after thieves make off with change

Local

Missing 74-year-old woman found dead in neighbor’s pool

Crime

Highway patrol: Alcohol, speed factors in single-vehicle crash that hospitalized two

Coronavirus

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd recognizes sheriff’s deputy on floor of US House

News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

News

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

Coronavirus

How does Rowan compare to neighboring counties during COVID-19 outbreak?

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will new library open in Cleveland?

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man faces charges of possessing weapon of mass destruction

Lifestyle

Spalding named 2020-2021 president of Salisbury Rotary Club