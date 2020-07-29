July 29, 2020

Blotter: July 30

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• River Kyle Lowe, 21, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 8700 block of Cloverfield Drive and Afton Road, Kannapolis.

• Crystal Dawn Johnson, 39, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 8700 block of U.S. 52, Rockwell.

