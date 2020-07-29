Blotter: July 30
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• River Kyle Lowe, 21, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 8700 block of Cloverfield Drive and Afton Road, Kannapolis.
• Crystal Dawn Johnson, 39, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 8700 block of U.S. 52, Rockwell.
