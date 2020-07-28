Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Planning Board on Monday moved to rezone a 1.3-acre area near the site of Chewy’s new fulfillment center to allow for a potential future development.

The 1.3-acre tract of land, located at the southwest corner of the 1200 block of Long Ferry Road and Front Creek Road, is in the town of Spencer’s zoning district. But during a meeting of the Spencer board of aldermen on June 9, the board voted to relinquish the land to the county, which may choose to use the land for a future development project.

At the Planning Board’s meeting Monday night, board members voted to designate the piece of land “commercial, business industrial” to remain consistent with the parcel of land it sits on and the surrounding parcels of land, all within the I-85 corridor. Designating the land CBI allows for a wide range of commercial, business and industrial activities that support the local and regional economies. The CBI district is typically appropriate for areas recommended for “highway business.” Uses for the land can include wholesale trade, retail trade, finance or insurance and public administration.

North of the land is a Duke Energy substation on Long Ferry Road. South is the Chewy distribution facility. East of the land is a Salisbury-Rowan Utilities water tower, and west is a northbound off/on ramp to I-85.

Public notices of the petition to rezone the land, labelled Z 02-20, were sent to adjacent businesses within 100 feet of the parcel. No one spoke during the public comment portion, but the public comment period will be open for 24 hours. The board will reconvene around noon on Wednesday to finalize the decision after reviewing any submitted public comments. Then it will be submitted to county commissioners.

Board member David Miller said, due to no concerns expressed during public comment, there is no reason to believe there will be a negative impact to any neighboring businesses in the area. That is one aspect to consider during the process of rezoning an area.

The owners of the land are the heirs of James Epting, and the applicant for the rezoning petition is Eddie Moore with the McAdams firm.

