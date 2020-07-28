Letter: The South lost; get over it

Why am I not surprised that Faith would love to be the repository for the Fame statue? After all, history tells us that Faith was one of the original founding towns for the Klu Klux Klan in North Carolina.

And if you ask nicely, Sen. Carl Ford may be able to come up with another $50,000 from his (slush?) fund he used to advance the $50,000 for the stage used once a year for the Faith Fourth. Were all the state representatives given those monies to pass out during an election year, or only the GOP representatives?

The statue by everyone’s admission is a beautiful work of art, but it is impossible to disassociate it from the ugliness which it represents — glorifying the Confederacy. Germany does not erect statues to Nazi generals and Germans do not display swastikas from the front porches.

The South lost. Get over it.

And an aside: first of all, thank you Al Heggins for your military service to our country. Please realize that many us understand what you are trying to do in bringing our community together. We need more leaders like you!

— D. C. Sink

Rockwell