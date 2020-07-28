Letter: Show some kindness
I’m writing to respond to the letter to the editor published July 21 by Wayne Drye (“Free meal delivery great deal for students”).
Food stamps have been cut. Are 5-year-old children supposed to drive? Are 5-year-olds supposed to drive? Are 5-year-olds supposed to get a job?
Adults are unemployed.
Show some kindness.
— Frank Labagnara
Salisbury
