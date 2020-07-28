July 28, 2020

Letter: Pandemic could have never happened

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020

If things don’t turn around soon, there won’t be enough of us left to even bother with an election.

If all international air travel had been curtailed or forbidden in February, this “Trumpandemic” would never have happened!

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury

