July 27, 2020

  • 72°

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

By News Service Report

Published 3:31 am Monday, July 27, 2020

MORRISVILLE (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump’s Monday afternoon trip to Morrisville is his first public event in the state since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.

The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center that he’ll tour is manufacturing key components of a vaccine candidate developed by another company. It’s all part of the federal government’s efforts to get a vaccine ready next year.
Trump won North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points. The state is considered a presidential battleground this fall, too.

A scaled-down version of the Republican National Convention is still set for Charlotte next month. Trump pulled his acceptance speech from there after conflict with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over convention safety. The convention festivities headed to Jacksonville, Florida, but Trump pulled the plug on that venue last week.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Did the Salisbury City Council do the right thing when it declared 'Fame' a public safety issue and approved an agreement with the UDC to move the Confederate monument?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd recognizes sheriff’s deputy on floor of US House

News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

News

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

Coronavirus

How does Rowan compare to neighboring counties during COVID-19 outbreak?

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will new library open in Cleveland?

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man faces charges of possessing weapon of mass destruction

Lifestyle

Spalding named 2020-2021 president of Salisbury Rotary Club

Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

College

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

Business

Biz roundup: Patterson joins Rowan-Cabarrus board of trustees

Education

RSS to continue ironing out details of school restart

Business

Cannon Pharmacy co-founder opens mini-golf course in Kannapolis

Coronavirus

New death, two COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Rowan County

Business

Poll finds nearly half of Americans say lost jobs won’t return

Nation/World

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at two Chicago parks

Nation/World

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

News

Harnett County Republican who had prominent role in state redistricting to retire

Coronavirus

County sees new COVID-19 outbreaks at group homes, clarifies miscommunication

Crime

Teens charged with July shooting that injured 17-year-old

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will have two days of in-person classes each week

Crime

Man wanted by U.S. Marshal Service arrested in Salisbury