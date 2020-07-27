July 27, 2020

  84°

Missing 74-year-old woman found dead in neighbor’s pool

By Shavonne Potts

Published 4:25 pm Monday, July 27, 2020

SALISBURY — A 74-year-old woman who suffered from dementia was reported missing Thursday evening and found less than an hour later dead in a neighbor’s pool.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Kay Basinger Peeler, of Basinger Kluttz Road. Rowan EMS were on the scene and administered CPR but were unsuccessful, according to Capt. John Sifford.

A home health care nurse had last seen Peeler Thursday just around 1 p.m. when she said she was going to lie down. Peeler’s son, Michael, told deputies his mother had been gone for about 30 minutes.

The home health care nurse was called and they searched for her and called 911 for help. Deputies, members of the Rowan Rescue Squad, N.C. State Highway Patrol and EMS were notified. Deputies searched the area for the woman.

A short time later, a neighbor discovered Peeler in the backyard pool of her home on Raymond Meadows Road. No foul play was suspected, Sifford said.

