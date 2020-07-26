Letter: Nation returns to mistrust, hatred

I grew up in a small town 3 miles east of Salisbury. All my life, I was taught to judge an individual by the way he treated others. Last week, I was reminded that we as a nation are returning to the days of mistrust and hatred.

I went to pick up a pizza order at one of our local stores. After I was permitted to enter, I was informed that my order was not quite ready. Since there was a light rain, I asked if I could wait in the corner of the room. The female in charge replied, “Uh, no.” I exited the store and returned to my car. Shortly, not one, not one, not three, but four Caucasian males and females along with a young female by herself, were permitted to enter the store and stand in line. After another female entered and received her order, I returned to pick up my order. As I drove home, the words to a familiar poem ran through my mind.

I hope the young lady who refused to let me stay, reads this poem by Langston Hughes. “I, Too”:

I, too, sing America.

I am the darker brother.

They send me to eat in the kitchen

When company comes,

But I laugh,

And eat well,

And grow strong.

Tomorrow,

I’ll be at the table

When company comes.

Nobody’ll dare

Say to me,

“Eat in the kitchen,”

Then.

Besides,

They’ll see how beautiful I am

And be ashamed—

I, too, am America.

— Jean Kennedy

Salisbury