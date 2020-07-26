July 26, 2020

  • 73°
Curtis Walker, head coach for the Catawba College football team. Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 26, 2020

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A beautiful turf field is set to host Catawba’s opening convocation ceremonies and speeches on Aug. 17.

Whether football actually will take place on that field inside historic Shuford Stadium this fall remains to be seen.

It’s not a hard no or a sure yes at this point. It’s still a maybe.

The South Atlantic Conference announced a delay for fall sports on Friday. That was not unexpected. Fall sports for Catawba include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball, as well as the flagship sport of football.

The SAC provided a target date. There will be no competition prior to Sept. 26, but there could conceivably be competition on that date. That’s the date when SAC football conference games are slated to start.

“This was a very difficult decision, but one we feel has the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans in mind,” SAC commissioner Patrick Brintz said in a statement. “We all understand the desire everyone has to get back out there and play games, but the health and safety of our student-athletes takes precedence over playing at this time. It is our responsibility to ensure their safety above all else. While this does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during their traditional season, a delayed start gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation.”

Catawba head coach Curtis Walker vows that he’ll never take coaching football for granted again.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think something so near and dear to my heart as football could be taken away ,” Walker said. “We had two days of spring practice in March   COVID-19 shut us down and that’s the last football we’ve had.  We’ve been able to recruit and we’ve worked on a lot X’s and O’s, but we haven’t  been outside for a long time. But now I’m hopeful, very hopeful, that my cabin fever is just about over with.”

Walker views the Sept. 26 target date — Catawba is scheduled to play at rival Wingate on that day— as a positive, not a setback.

“We’ve got a date now and we’ve still got a chance to play the bulk of our season,” Walker said. “Our home season is still pretty much intact.”

Catawba’s football game at Alderson-Broaddus, which would’ve been an overnight trip to West Virginia, has been off the table for a while.

Catawba was scheduled for a road non-conference game against Erkine on Sept. 5.  That was supposed to be the first football game for Erskine since 1951.

Catawba was scheduled to take on the fledgling Barton program, coached by former Catawba head coach Chip Hester, at home on Sept. 12. Barton isn’t in the SAC, but the Bulldogs have an agreement with the SAC and are essentially a SAC team for scheduling purposes, so maybe that game will be postponed, not canceled. As of Saturday, Barton was listing the game as “postponed.”

Walker has derived most of his summer joy from the athletic accomplishments of his children.

Salisbury High phenom Jalon Walker, the coach’s older son, continues to move up the list of the nation’s top linebacker prospects and added to his long list of offers in recent days when he heard from Tennessee and Notre Dame.

Deuce Walker will be a freshman at Salisbury High, and while he’s getting some workouts in for the football Hornets as a wide receiver/DB, it looks like basketball will be his main sport. He’s played summer games for the Phenoms hoops program and has done well.

Teams will allowed to begin preseason practice for fall sports, under strict NCAA guidelines, and provided “health and safety conditions allow these activities.”

Catawba players are scheduled to arrive on campus on Aug. 6 and 7. Walker is excited about that.

“We’ve had contact with our young men via Zoom, so we’ve been able to see their faces,” Walker said. “But we’re looking forward to actually being able to touch them and coach them. It’s going to take them some time to get acclimated to some new ways of doing things.”

Walker said Catawba administrators have been preparing for the return of athletes for months.

“Our administration has done a great job,” Walker said. “We’ve been preparing for their return for a long time. What will we do and how will we do it? Those are things we’ve been figuring out for months.”

Walker obviously is thrilled with the football facility upgrade, and there’s more to come.

“We have enhanced our program, and the new video board should be coming in mid-August,” Walker said. The turf field will be big for the school, for our band, for intramurals, and for community events, for a lot of things beyond football.”

Catawba has had quite a few football staff changes.

Marco Butler is back at Catawba and will serve as the defensive coordinator.

“He brings a lot of experience and a lot of expertise,” Walker said.

Former West Rowan star Tim Pangburn has been elevated to offensive line coach. He replaces Nygel Pearson who moved over to the high school ranks as North Rowan’s new head coach.

“Tim is ready, and we’re excited to see what he can do,” Walker said. “No one works harder.”

Walker’s old friend and Catawba teammate, Rodney Goodine, will assist with the linebackers. Goodine’s son, Jordan, is a Catawba football signee.

Joe Pinyan (tight ends) and Trey Evans (running backs) will be working with different position groups than last season.

Evans was a noted linebacker at Catawba, but it’s good for him to get experience on both sides of the ball. He’s a candidate to be the head coach for a program down the road.

“There are a whole lot of reasons to be excited about the season,” Walker said.  “I don’t care if I have to coach wearing a mask — I’ll be excited just to have football.”

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Did the Salisbury City Council do the right thing when it declared 'Fame' a public safety issue and approved an agreement with the UDC to move the Confederate monument?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

College

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

Business

Biz roundup: Patterson joins Rowan-Cabarrus board of trustees

Education

RSS to continue ironing out details of school restart

Business

Cannon Pharmacy co-founder opens mini-golf course in Kannapolis

Coronavirus

New death, two COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Rowan County

Business

Poll finds nearly half of Americans say lost jobs won’t return

Nation/World

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at two Chicago parks

Nation/World

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

News

Harnett County Republican who had prominent role in state redistricting to retire

Coronavirus

County sees new COVID-19 outbreaks at group homes, clarifies miscommunication

Crime

Teens charged with July shooting that injured 17-year-old

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will have two days of in-person classes each week

Crime

Man wanted by U.S. Marshal Service arrested in Salisbury

Education

One new candidate jumps in race for Rowan-Salisbury School Board

Crime

Men face charges after shooting into house with children inside

Crime

Man takes two police departments on chase after attempted traffic stop

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man wins with Lucky for Life lottery tickets

Crime

Concord man faces multiple charges following morning vehicle chase

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Local

Duke University questions contamination at Alcoa’s former Badin Works site