By the yard: Kannapolis firefighters go beyond the call of duty
Blair Sasser alerted Kannapolis about a good deed by three of the city’s firefighters, Dan Brown, Capt. Scott Smith and Jarrett Caskey. One of the city’s residents, who is elderly and disabled, was mowing his lawn recently when he suffered heat exhaustion and fell from the mower. The firefighters and EMS responded to the scene and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. The firefighters then finished the yard work that needed to be done.
You Might Like
Be kind and engaged, even when times are tough
By Laura Allen North Carolina Cooperative Extension The 4-H’s “Learn by Doing” approach teaches youth in our area how to... read more