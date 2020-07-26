By the yard: Kannapolis firefighters go beyond the call of duty

Blair Sasser alerted Kannapolis about a good deed by three of the city’s firefighters, Dan Brown, Capt. Scott Smith and Jarrett Caskey. One of the city’s residents, who is elderly and disabled, was mowing his lawn recently when he suffered heat exhaustion and fell from the mower. The firefighters and EMS responded to the scene and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. The firefighters then finished the yard work that needed to be done.

About Post Lifestyles Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content More by Post