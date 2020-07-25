July 25, 2020

  • 70°

Golf: Lyerly enjoys amazing day in Carolinas Four-Ball

By Mike London

Published 1:47 am Saturday, July 25, 2020

Tim Cowie/UNCG athletics photo …
Nick Lyerly and partern Zack Swanson broke records on Friday.

Staff report
CAMDEN, S.C. — In the Carolinas Four-Ball Championship on Friday, Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) and partner Zack Swanson, were qualifying medalists.
The UNC Greensboro golfers teamed for a 15-under 55 in the second round and 23-under for the two stroke-play qualifying rounds.
Lyerly shot 59 himself.
The team shattered the previous tournament records for 18 holes and 36 holes.
Tied for fifth in stroke play qualifying were former Cannon School teammates Michael Childress and Lansdon Robbins. They were 12-under.
Match play — Round of 32 and Round of 16 —is scheduled for Saturday. The field will be trimmed to eight teams after Saturday.
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Did the Salisbury City Council do the right thing when it declared 'Fame' a public safety issue and approved an agreement with the UDC to move the Confederate monument?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

Poll finds nearly half of Americans say lost jobs won’t return

Nation/World

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at two Chicago parks

Nation/World

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

News

Harnett County Republican who had prominent role in state redistricting to retire

Coronavirus

County sees new COVID-19 outbreaks at group homes, clarifies miscommunication

Crime

Teens charged with July shooting that injured 17-year-old

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will have two days of in-person classes each week

Crime

Man wanted by U.S. Marshal Service arrested in Salisbury

Education

One new candidate jumps in race for Rowan-Salisbury School Board

Crime

Men face charges after shooting into house with children inside

Crime

Man takes two police departments on chase after attempted traffic stop

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man wins with Lucky for Life lottery tickets

Crime

Concord man faces multiple charges following morning vehicle chase

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Local

Duke University questions contamination at Alcoa’s former Badin Works site

Nation/World

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Education

State’s guidance provides preview of when positive COVID-19 cases emerge in schools

Business

County sees better-than-expected decreases in tax revenue from COVID-19 shutdowns

Coronavirus

UPDATE: County says child care facility notified health department of positive case

Crime

Vehicle chase comes to end with use of stop sticks in China Grove

Education

Local charter, private schools make reopening plans

Crime

Blotter: Man charged in June home invasion, robbery, second suspect sought

Local

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies receive law enforcement certifications

Crime

Sheriff’s office charges man with obtaining narcotics over dark web, distributing them