July 24, 2020

One new candidate jumps in race for Rowan-Salisbury School Board

By Carl Blankenship

Published 7:30 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

SALISBURY – As of Friday, four people have filed to run for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education.

Kathy Sanborn is the only new addition to the list of candidates this week. The former school administrator filed Thursday for the East seat and will compete against former East Rowan High School baseball coach Brian Hightower. The seat is being vacated by incumbent Josh Wagner, who does not plan to run for reelection.

Incumbents Alisha Byrd-Clark and Susan Cox are running for the Salisbury and southeast area seats respectively.

Hosea Crooms, listed as a teacher at Corriher-Lipe Middle School on the school’s website, filed to run on Monday, but his name no longer appeared on the candidate list Friday. And Crooms did not make himself available for an interview about his candidacy.

The filing period began on July 17 and ends Aug. 14 at noon. There are three seats, East, Salisbury and southeast, up for grabs. Candidates must live within the area their seat represents.

To file, prospective candidates can go to the Rowan County Board of Elections Office in West End Plaza. There is a $5 filing fee.

The office’s address is 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. and can be contacted at 704-216-8140.

