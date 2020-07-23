Shoutouts
Ministerial Alliance Salisbury-Rowan
Each year the United Ministerial Alliance of Salisbury-Rowan gives scholarships to deserving recent high school graduates who meet the organization’s guidelines and whose pastor is a member of the organization. This year there were two students who met the criteria and who and each received a $600 scholarship to the college or university where they have been accepted.
Rashida Price, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Price and graduate of Carson High School, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she plans to major in arts administration and later set up her own studio
Ryanna Holland, a graduate of North Rowan High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Holland, will be attending North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she plans to major in biology with the intention of becoming a physician’s assistant.
Three graduates have received scholarships sponsored by Organ Lutheran Church, family and friends in memory of Randall Gore.
Adalie Harrison is a 2020 graduate of East Rowan High School She will attend Lenior-Rhyne University. Her parents are Terry and Angie Harrison
Olivia Schumacher is a 2020 graduate of East Rowan High School. She will attend the University of South Carolina. Her parents are Payson and Barbara Schumacher.
Kayla Sechler is a 2020 graduate of South Rowan High School. She will attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Her parents are Todd and Kathy Sechler.
Elementary student starts contest to encourage COVID-19 safety
By Carl Blankenship carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com SALISBURY – Rohan Joseph wants people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising fifth-grader... read more