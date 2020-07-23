Blotter: July 22
By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of an assault while in the 500 block of Knox School Road, Cleveland.
• A man reported on Monday someone stole his 1996 Honda ATV parked in the 100 block of Birchwood Drive.
• Southeast Middle School reported on Monday someone stole a school-issued iPad sometime between July 17 and Monday from the 1400 block of Safrit Road.
• United Missionary Baptist Church reported someone stole a trailer from the 1000 block of Sir Lance Circle.
• Efrain Ferrioli-Moctezuma, 19, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods while in the 1000 block of Sir Lance Circle.
• Cody Lee Leonard, 23, was charged on Monday with felony assault by strangulation while in the 400 block of Charolais Drive.
• Brian James Fuentes, 30, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor communicating threats while in the 6300 block of South Main Street.
