July 21, 2020

Rowan reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:26 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Thirty-six was the number of new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Rowan County Health Department, bringing the total number to 1,754.

The number of positive cases continues to rise after numbers this weekend reached single digits, which hadn’t occurred since June. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 46 deaths, the majority of them have come from congregate living facilities. There have been 21 deaths reported at the Citadel of Salisbury, 15 deaths at the State Veterans Home, and one death at Liberty Commons. Nine deaths were not from people living in a congregate living facility. The average age of those deceased was 81.

There have been 1,404 patients who have recovered, with 304 currently positive cases. The average age of individuals who have tested positive is 42.2 years old.

There have been 9,778 tests reported.

Each Tuesday and Friday the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services releases updated data regarding outbreaks at congregate living facilities. The data reflects information that has been entered into the North Carolina Electronic Disease Surveillance System and officials have said it may not match local data as counties and the state report data differently.

According to the state DHHS, the state Veterans Home reports 18 COVID-19 cases among staff members and 37 cases among residents with 15 deaths, which aligns with Rowan County Health Department data. The VA Medical Center Community Living Center reports 10 cases among staff with no deaths and no cases or deaths among residents.

Six employees at the VA Medical Center Community Living Center have tested positive.

Elmcroft of Salisbury, according to the NCDHHS, reports two COVID-19 cases among staff with no deaths reported and no cases or deaths reported among residents there, which aligns with Rowan County numbers.

Other Rowan data includes slightly more males reported positive than women — 50.11% male and 49.89% female. There have been 958 white people, or 54.62 percent of all cases, who have tested positive. There have been 516 Hispanic Rowan County residents, or 29.42%, who have tested positive. Among other positives, 485 people, or 27.65%, are unknown and 222 people, 12.66%, are Black.

