July 20, 2020

  • 75°
Storms uprooted multiple trees on the property of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located off Old Concord Road, Salisbury. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Possible microbursts in southern Rowan County

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:30 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

Storm damage near N.C. 152 and Old Concord Road. Photo by Heather Lee.

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — Several oversized trees were scattered across the parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Monday morning as a weekend thunderstorm likely caused microbursts that resulted in damage at the church and in other nearby areas.

According to interim Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress, there was some storm damage within a half-mile radius of the Bostian Heights Fire Department. Cress said there were about three or four weather-related calls to the county 911 center.

Cress said on a drive throughout that area he saw some storm damage that amounted to downed trees and a metal shed that had some damage but there was no way to tell if the damage was from this storm or previous incident.

According to Meteorologist Andrew Kimball, the environment in that part of the county supported strong down force winds or microbursts — a localized column of sinking air that can cause extensive surface damage.

“These types of storms are very challenging to issue warnings for because they could happen quickly and collapse,” Kimball said.

It’s not clear if any microbursts were shown on the radar but Kimball noted it could be because of how quickly a microburst forms.

The weather this week could produce similar effects including thunderstorms and microbursts.

“The pattern won’t change a whole lot. There will be scattered evening thunderstorms,” he said.

He said residents should expect winds strong enough to uproot trees.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

New death, large increase follows weekend slowdown in new cases

Education

School board OKs plan for alternating in-person instruction days

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention canceled

Local

Possible microbursts in southern Rowan County

Crime

Cornelius woman charged with striking, killing pedestrian with car in Kannapolis

Crime

Charlotte man charged with weapons and drug offenses

Local

Three Rivers Land Trust will transfer land to fill Uwharrie Trail gap

Crime

Man accused of domestic assault, drug possession, stolen vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Council not considering Confederate Avenue street renaming

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss tear gas ban, diversity mural downtown

Business

Political Notebook: Sen. Carl Ford visits White House, meets President Trump

Elections

At South Carolina political rally, rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman

Coronavirus

County sees another modest increase in cases; releases testing site information

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man arrested for felony counts of rape, indecent acts with children

Education

Parents, locals react to Rowan-Salisbury school reopening plans

Health

Locals hopeful program will help mitigate fresh food insecurity

Education

Lots still undecided about pre-K during coming school year

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Smith to lead United Way campaign

Business

Commissioners to hold special meeting for potential airport lease, COVID-19 funds

Coronavirus

County breaks month-long streak of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases

Elections

‘We see patriotism’: Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake attracts hundreds

Books

Not waiting for tomorrow: Artist with Salisbury ties publishes children’s book

Business

‘No contact, no pressure’: Gerry Wood dealerships partner with new contactless test driving platform

Local

Photos: Hundreds gather for Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake