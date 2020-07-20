NC3 baseball: Rowan drops two

Staff report

ASHEBORO — Rowan County’s NC3 baseball team struggled on Sunday and lost two games to Randolph County at McCrary Park.

Randolph shelled Rowan 13-3 in six innings in the opener, a game that counted in the league standings.

In the non-league game that followed, Randolph took advantage of free passes to top Rowan, 9-7.

Rowan stayed in the game by turning three double plays.

Rowan (15-6) had plenty of scoring chances, but left the bases loaded three times, including the seventh.

Rowan gets back at it Monday night at Newman Park against Kannapolis.

Full story will be online later today and in Tuesday’s print edition.