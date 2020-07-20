Local golf: Lyerly wins third straight

Staff report

SALISBURY — Nick Lyerly won his third straight Horace Billings Rowan Amateur golf tournament on Sunday at Corbin Hills.

For the third straight year, Lyerly topped Kevin Lentz in the final. Lyerly won 2 and 1.

Lyerly took another close match in the semifinals against Chris Williams.

42nd annual Horace Billings Rowan County Amateur

Match play, July 17-19, at Corbin Hills

Frst round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) Jon Baxter, 7 and 6

(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Gary Fesperman, 5 and 4

(9) Chace Jensen d. (24) Ryan Burke, 3 and 2

(8) Steve Gegorek d. (25) Ben Rollins, 5 and 4

(4) Chris Williams d. (29) Chuck Stockford, 4 and 2

(23) Brian Sutton d. (20) Andy Lombard, 2 and 1

(21) Ritchie Fesperman d. (12) Will Casmus, 6 and 4

(5) Keith Dorsett d. (28) Todd Denton, 5 and 4

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (31) Alex Safrit, 6 and 5

(18) Dwayne McIntyre d. (15) Seth Waller, 2 and 1

(10) Jason Bernhardt d. (23) Preston Jones Jr., 5 and 4

(7) Colby Patterson d. (26) Mike Helms, 4 and 3

(3) Derek Lipe d. (30) Andrew Morgan, 5 and 4

(19) Shane Benfield d. (14) Roger Lyerly, 19 holes, completed Saturday

(22) Brad Vinson d. (11) Rusty Morrison, 4 and 3, completed Saturday

(6) Kevin Lentz d. (27) Bart Correll, 6 and 5

Second round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (16) Sean Kramer, 3 and 2

(9) Chace Jensen d. (8) Steven Gegorek, 4 and 2

(4) Chris Williams d. (23) Brian Sutton, 5 and 3

(5) Keith Dorsett d. (21) Ritchie Fesperman, 3 and 2

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (18) Dwayne McIntyre, 5 and 3

(7) Colby Patterson. d (10) Jason Bernhardt, 5 and 4

(19) Shane Benfield d. (3) Derek Lipe, 1-up

(6) Kevin Lentz d. (22) Brad Vinson, 6 and 5

Third round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (9) Chace Jensen, 7 and 6

(4) Chris Williams d. (5) Keith Dorsett, 5 and 4

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (7) Colby Patterson, 3 and 2

(6) Kevin Lentz d. (19) Shane Benfield, 1-up

Semifinals

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (4) Chris Williams, 2-up

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (6) Kevin Lentz, 1-up

Championship

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (6) Kevin Lentz, 2 and 1

Champions

1979 — Mallory McDaniel

1980 — Gerald Staton

1981 — Junior Rabon

1982 — David Bogedain

1983 — Gary Miller

1984 — John Henderlite

1985 — John Henderlite

1986 — Gary Keating

1987 — Gary Miller

1988 — Gary Miller

1989 — Junior Rabon

1990 — Randy Bingham

1991 — Richard Cobb

1992 — Gary Miller

1993 — Randy Bingham

1994 — Todd Johnson

1995 — Gary Miller

1996 — Gary Miller

1997 — Ryan Honeycutt

1998 — Thad Sprinkle

1999 — Dusty Holder

2000 — Tommy Trexler

2001 — Ryan Honeycutt

2002 — Adam Jordan

2003 — Mallory McDaniel

2004 — Randy Bingham

2005 — Jon Allen

2006 — Randy Bingham

2007 — Keith Dorsett

2008 — Ronnie Eidson

2009 — Ryan Honeycutt

2010 — Ronnie Eidson

2011 — Ronnie Eidson

2012 — Keith Dorsett

2013 — Andrew Morgan

2014 — Eric Mulkey

2015 — Nick Lyerly

2016 — Keith Dorsett

2017 — Keith Dorsett

2018 — Nick Lyerly

2019 — Nick Lyerly

2020 — Nick Lyerly