Local golf: Lyerly wins third straight
Staff report
SALISBURY — Nick Lyerly won his third straight Horace Billings Rowan Amateur golf tournament on Sunday at Corbin Hills.
For the third straight year, Lyerly topped Kevin Lentz in the final. Lyerly won 2 and 1.
Lyerly took another close match in the semifinals against Chris Williams.
42nd annual Horace Billings Rowan County Amateur
Match play, July 17-19, at Corbin Hills
Frst round
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) Jon Baxter, 7 and 6
(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Gary Fesperman, 5 and 4
(9) Chace Jensen d. (24) Ryan Burke, 3 and 2
(8) Steve Gegorek d. (25) Ben Rollins, 5 and 4
(4) Chris Williams d. (29) Chuck Stockford, 4 and 2
(23) Brian Sutton d. (20) Andy Lombard, 2 and 1
(21) Ritchie Fesperman d. (12) Will Casmus, 6 and 4
(5) Keith Dorsett d. (28) Todd Denton, 5 and 4
———————————————————
(2) Michael Swaringen d. (31) Alex Safrit, 6 and 5
(18) Dwayne McIntyre d. (15) Seth Waller, 2 and 1
(10) Jason Bernhardt d. (23) Preston Jones Jr., 5 and 4
(7) Colby Patterson d. (26) Mike Helms, 4 and 3
(3) Derek Lipe d. (30) Andrew Morgan, 5 and 4
(19) Shane Benfield d. (14) Roger Lyerly, 19 holes, completed Saturday
(22) Brad Vinson d. (11) Rusty Morrison, 4 and 3, completed Saturday
(6) Kevin Lentz d. (27) Bart Correll, 6 and 5
Second round
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (16) Sean Kramer, 3 and 2
(9) Chace Jensen d. (8) Steven Gegorek, 4 and 2
(4) Chris Williams d. (23) Brian Sutton, 5 and 3
(5) Keith Dorsett d. (21) Ritchie Fesperman, 3 and 2
(2) Michael Swaringen d. (18) Dwayne McIntyre, 5 and 3
(7) Colby Patterson. d (10) Jason Bernhardt, 5 and 4
(19) Shane Benfield d. (3) Derek Lipe, 1-up
(6) Kevin Lentz d. (22) Brad Vinson, 6 and 5
Third round
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (9) Chace Jensen, 7 and 6
(4) Chris Williams d. (5) Keith Dorsett, 5 and 4
(2) Michael Swaringen d. (7) Colby Patterson, 3 and 2
(6) Kevin Lentz d. (19) Shane Benfield, 1-up
Semifinals
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (4) Chris Williams, 2-up
(2) Michael Swaringen d. (6) Kevin Lentz, 1-up
Championship
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (6) Kevin Lentz, 2 and 1
Champions
1979 — Mallory McDaniel
1980 — Gerald Staton
1981 — Junior Rabon
1982 — David Bogedain
1983 — Gary Miller
1984 — John Henderlite
1985 — John Henderlite
1986 — Gary Keating
1987 — Gary Miller
1988 — Gary Miller
1989 — Junior Rabon
1990 — Randy Bingham
1991 — Richard Cobb
1992 — Gary Miller
1993 — Randy Bingham
1994 — Todd Johnson
1995 — Gary Miller
1996 — Gary Miller
1997 — Ryan Honeycutt
1998 — Thad Sprinkle
1999 — Dusty Holder
2000 — Tommy Trexler
2001 — Ryan Honeycutt
2002 — Adam Jordan
2003 — Mallory McDaniel
2004 — Randy Bingham
2005 — Jon Allen
2006 — Randy Bingham
2007 — Keith Dorsett
2008 — Ronnie Eidson
2009 — Ryan Honeycutt
2010 — Ronnie Eidson
2011 — Ronnie Eidson
2012 — Keith Dorsett
2013 — Andrew Morgan
2014 — Eric Mulkey
2015 — Nick Lyerly
2016 — Keith Dorsett
2017 — Keith Dorsett
2018 — Nick Lyerly
2019 — Nick Lyerly
2020 — Nick Lyerly
