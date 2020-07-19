July 19, 2020

  • 72°

Tookey the new pastor of The Arbor United Methodist Church

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

Jacqueline Tookey is the new pastor at The Arbor United Methodist Church

Rev. Jacqueline E. Tookey, new pastor of The Arbor United Methodist Church, has 30 years of experience in the local church, including positions as Christian educator, choir director and ordained elder in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Tookey has a bachelor’s degree in Christian education from High Point College and a master’s of divinity from Duke Divinity School. She and her husband, Rev. Jack D. Tookey, co-founded the non-profit Big Sigh Ministries, a renewal ministry for pastors and congregations. “I am blessed to be in ministry with The Arbor church and the Salisbury community.”

Getting creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Arbor UMC currently holds parking lot worship services on Sundays at 9 a.m. transmitted through an FM station and over a PA system. Whether gathering in the comfort of your cars or at a safe social distance on the grounds, all are welcome. The Arbor UMC celebrates its history of “Brush Arbor” outdoor meetings, services and dinners that took place in 1883. “Once again, we are gathering outside on the grounds. It may look different, but one thing we know, God is worthy to be praised whether indoors, on the grounds, or in our hearts,” Tookey said.

The Arbor United Methodist Church is located at 5545 Woodleaf Road. Contact the church at 704-633-8402.

