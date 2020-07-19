July 19, 2020

  • 72°

Mack Williams column: Living better though chemistry

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

By Mack Williams
For the Salisbury Post

Today’s title is an old Du Pont slogan. A fellow singer also once said the same in describing how Claritin cleared her sinuses prior to singing.

I experienced pain recently, seemingly in my left hip, replaced on Jan. 16, 2018. So, I started exercise walking only every other day, in fear that I might have been overdoing it.

Biting the bullet (no, the pain wasn’t that bad), I finally made an appointment with my orthopedist. There, he seemed satisfied my legs and hips could go through the necessary gyrations, but I didn’t attempt the “Peppermint Twist,” (homage to Chubby Checker). I never really attempted the twist much even “When I wore a younger man’s clothes” (homage to Billy Joel).

My doctor ordered an x-ray just to be sure. I could leave on my shirt and underwear, but had to put on something resembling plastic gym shorts. I figured this was some new temporary throw-away-COVID-ware. At least it beats the traditional back-less, bottom-less medical gown.

The x-ray technician did the job well, and my irradiation was very brief. The procedure left me in no danger of becoming “The Amazing Colossal Man”(1957), or like Tor Johnson in “The Beast of Yucca Flats” (1961). The MST3K versions were better.

While awaiting the x-ray results, my mind played tricks. I feared my hip bones might appear to be as crumbly as those of the mummy of some ancient Egyptian pharaoh run through an MRI. When I told the doctor of my pharaonic fears, he replied (showing ancient Egyptian medical knowledge), “If they had, then we would have dipped them in honey.”

But the doctor held up my x-ray, saying “It’s perfect!,” leading me to pay silent homage to Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London” (but that “perfect” song lyric concerned the werewolf’s coiffure, not his bones). The doctor decided my pain to be a pulled lower back muscle, having the nurse give me a shot of cortisone near the same place where Gen. Patton once said that he, himself, often needed a “swift kick in the a–” (homage to George C. Scott and General George S. Patton).

A few hours later, I felt like some of my years had fallen away. Without that muscular ache, I was feeling “As light as a feather, as merry as a schoolboy”(homage to Charles Dickens and his Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”). But I decided not to try to stand on my head, as did the actor Alistair Sim in his depiction of Ebenezer in the 1951 film “Scrooge.”

As I finished my walk, the park’s halogen lights began switching on. Their steady light had already been preceded by the natural chemical luminescence from the pulsating lights of dozens of lightening bugs. And with that, I thought of bones and muscles put back to a semblance of youth through modern science.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

News Main

Golf: Semifinal matches set for today in Rowan Amateur

Books

Not waiting for tomorrow: Artist with Salisbury ties publishes children’s book

Education

Lots still undecided about pre-K during coming school year

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Smith to lead United Way campaign

Business

‘No contact, no pressure’: Gerry Wood dealerships partner with new contactless test driving platform

Business

Commissioners to hold special meeting for potential airport lease, COVID-19 funds

Coronavirus

County breaks month-long streak of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases

Elections

‘We see patriotism’: Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake attracts hundreds

Local

Photos: Hundreds gather for Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Education

Byrd-Clark, Cox, Hightower first to file for school board

News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Nation/World

Millions of students won’t be returning to classes in fall

News

State’s unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June

Nation/World

Details released in Dale Jr. plane crash

Education

2,050 enroll in district’s virtual K-8 school

Local

N.C. elections chief orders minimum number of early in-person voting sites in fall

Coronavirus

Rowan County records more than 100 COVID-19 recoveries this week

Local

Photo: Truck snags utility lines at Newsome Road, Innes Street

Local

Photo: Trump for president until 2056

Crime

Police looking into two vehicle break-ins

Crime

Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

Local

City says ‘go-ahead’ needed from UDC for next steps in monument relocation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with meth possession following search warrant execution

Coronavirus

GOP convention plans for Florida shrink as virus surges