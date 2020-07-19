July 19, 2020

  • 70°

John Hood: Pipeline demise won’t halt natural gas

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

RALEIGH — The proposed natural-gas pipeline through Eastern North Carolina is dead. Long live natural gas!

Admittedly, there won’t be a coronation ceremony like there would be if a living monarch were replacing a deceased one. But when it comes to reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly ways to power a 21st-century economy, natural gas is still king. Its reign will continue for many decades, despite the successful effort by left-wing activists to litigate the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to death.

Just to be clear: neither technical considerations nor changing customer demand did the pipeline in. The two utilities behind the project, North Carolina’s Duke Energy and Virginia’s Dominion Energy, made that very clear in their July 5 announcement.

“A series of legal challenges to the project’s federal and state permits has caused significant project cost increases and timing delays,” the companies stated. “These lawsuits and decisions have sought to dramatically rewrite decades of permitting and legal precedent including as implemented by presidential administrations of both political parties.”

As a result, Duke and Dominion could no longer make rational plans or take rational risks to construct the pipeline, which would have carried natural gas from West Virginia through Virginia and into North Carolina. The legal challenges had driven the cost of the project to at least $8 billion, up from the original $5 billion, and delayed its completion for several years.

Activist groups were jubilant. Generously funded by left-wing foundations and other donors, they had used every tactic at their disposal to destroy the project. They truly think that by obstructing the creation of natural-gas plants and pipelines, they will force North Carolina and other states to increase dramatically the share of power derived from wind, solar, and other “renewable” sources of energy.

But that’s impossible. Even if there are impressive breakthroughs in battery storage, it will remain uneconomical for the foreseeable future to replace coal-fired plants with renewables for “baseload generation” — for the level of power needed to serve basic needs when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

The cleanest practical alternative to coal for baseload generation would be nuclear, of course. Alas, many of the same activists who killed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have waged political and legal war against nuclear power for decades.

So, instead, natural gas has largely filled the gap. North Carolina homes and businesses now derive about 30% of our electricity from gas, up from only 7% as recently as 2010. Coal now accounts for 29%, down from 56%.

By suing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline into oblivion, activists have simply increased the cost of delivering a necessary fuel. Moreover, because natural gas is also an essential element of some industrial processes, the pipeline would have given many Eastern North Carolina communities a new amenity to market to potential businesses. Now, thanks to the litigation, those economic-development opportunities have disappeared.

For decades, conservatives and other reformers have warned that a combination of unrealistic regulation and venue-shopping litigation has made it extremely difficult to build things — from new businesses and affordable housing to roads, dams, and other infrastructure. The demise of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a stark example of what we meant.

Consider the fate of so many North Carolina communities still struggling to replace the traditional industries that once anchored their labor markets, cultures, and tax base. Politicians, regulators, and litigators have gotten into the habit of telling them what they can’t do — what they can’t excavate, mine, log, harvest, manufacture, or process. What about becoming a bedroom community for a larger city? That earns another round of criticisms, for wanting more highways built, for seeking more “sprawl.”

Our towns can’t all host organic-farming cooperatives and windmill-powered data servers. The relevant markets are too small. At some point, those who wield coercive power over North Carolina’s communities have to adjust to practical realities. They have to be willing to allow some costs in order to get even-greater benefits.

They have to say yes to something.

John Hood is chairman of the John Locke Foundation.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Parents, locals react to Rowan-Salisbury school reopening plans

Health

Locals hopeful program will help mitigate fresh food insecurity

Education

Lots still undecided about pre-K during coming school year

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Smith to lead United Way campaign

Business

Commissioners to hold special meeting for potential airport lease, COVID-19 funds

Coronavirus

County breaks month-long streak of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases

Elections

‘We see patriotism’: Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake attracts hundreds

News Main

Golf: Semifinal matches set for today in Rowan Amateur

Books

Not waiting for tomorrow: Artist with Salisbury ties publishes children’s book

Business

‘No contact, no pressure’: Gerry Wood dealerships partner with new contactless test driving platform

Local

Photos: Hundreds gather for Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Education

Byrd-Clark, Cox, Hightower first to file for school board

News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Nation/World

Millions of students won’t be returning to classes in fall

News

State’s unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June

Nation/World

Details released in Dale Jr. plane crash

Education

2,050 enroll in district’s virtual K-8 school

Local

N.C. elections chief orders minimum number of early in-person voting sites in fall

Coronavirus

Rowan County records more than 100 COVID-19 recoveries this week

Local

Photo: Truck snags utility lines at Newsome Road, Innes Street

Local

Photo: Trump for president until 2056

Crime

Police looking into two vehicle break-ins

Crime

Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

Local

City says ‘go-ahead’ needed from UDC for next steps in monument relocation