July 19, 2020

  • 70°

Editorial: Choose caution for schools

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

Call it the COVID-19 culture wars. 

Communities across America are mostly facing the same tough issues and decisions right now. And perhaps because COVID-19 has shut down what might otherwise be a busy political season debating any range of issues, virus-related items are easy to politicize on a national scale — from wearing a mask to reopening schools. 

With less than a month until school starts in North Carolina, public education has been a particular focus of political energy of late. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say it’s safe to reopen schools for public instruction, according to national polling. While Rowan County is redder than most, people of all political persuasions say reopening schools should be secondary to public health.

So, what should we expect here?

Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement last week was one that gives local school districts the option to choose how students and teachers return. And while a number of North Carolina districts are going online-only, Rowan-Salisbury Schools is planning for a hybrid model that puts students in buildings two days per week. Teachers are in classes for four days. Online-only is an option, too, and the response to a virtual K-8 created by RSS shows there’s a strong demand among parents. 

The school board is scheduled to discuss the matter during a meeting Monday at 5 p.m. They should put aside positions derived from politics and focus on what’s best for students and educators, which requires more caution than they might otherwise use in online comments. 

Board member Travis Allen in a widely shared Facebook post focused on children and that a large number of nursing home residents have died from the virus when he asked, “Why are we shut down? Why are our kids not playing sports! Why are we not going to school as normal!!!!!”

Even if Cooper had allowed students to go to school as normal, the RSS staff plan is a good one that will offer limited in-person time for those who need or want it. That shouldn’t prevent questions, but board members should prioritize caution when deciding on a final plan rather than repeating talking points from the country’s COVID-19 culture war. An outbreak in a school could easily produce hundreds of cases.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Parents, locals react to Rowan-Salisbury school reopening plans

Health

Locals hopeful program will help mitigate fresh food insecurity

Education

Lots still undecided about pre-K during coming school year

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Smith to lead United Way campaign

Business

Commissioners to hold special meeting for potential airport lease, COVID-19 funds

Coronavirus

County breaks month-long streak of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases

Elections

‘We see patriotism’: Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake attracts hundreds

News Main

Golf: Semifinal matches set for today in Rowan Amateur

Books

Not waiting for tomorrow: Artist with Salisbury ties publishes children’s book

Business

‘No contact, no pressure’: Gerry Wood dealerships partner with new contactless test driving platform

Local

Photos: Hundreds gather for Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Education

Byrd-Clark, Cox, Hightower first to file for school board

News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Nation/World

Millions of students won’t be returning to classes in fall

News

State’s unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June

Nation/World

Details released in Dale Jr. plane crash

Education

2,050 enroll in district’s virtual K-8 school

Local

N.C. elections chief orders minimum number of early in-person voting sites in fall

Coronavirus

Rowan County records more than 100 COVID-19 recoveries this week

Local

Photo: Truck snags utility lines at Newsome Road, Innes Street

Local

Photo: Trump for president until 2056

Crime

Police looking into two vehicle break-ins

Crime

Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

Local

City says ‘go-ahead’ needed from UDC for next steps in monument relocation