Rowan Amateur update: First-round results, second-round pairings
Rowan Amateur
42nd annual Horace Billings Rowan County Amateur
Match play, July 17-19, at Corbin Hills
Frst round
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) Jon Baxter, 7 and 6
(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Gary Fesperman, 5 and 4
(9) Chace Jensen d. (24) Ryan Burke, 3 and 2
(8) Steve Gegorek d. (25) Ben Rollins, 5 and 4
(4) Chris Williams d. (29) Chuck Stockford, 4 and 2
(23) Brian Sutton d. (20) Andy Lombard, 2 and 1
(21) Ritchie Fesperman d. (12) Will Casmus, 6 and 4
(5) Keith Dorsett d. (28) Todd Denton, 5 and 4
———————————————————
(2) Michael Swaringen d. (31) Alex Safrit, 6 and 5
(18) Dwayne McIntyre d. (15) Seth Waller, 2 and 1
(10) Jason Bernhardt d. (23) Preston Jones Jr., 5 and 4
(7) Colby Patterson d. (26) Mike Helms, 4 and 3
(3) Derek Lipe d. (30) Andrew Morgan, 5 and 4
(14) Robert Lyerly vs. (19) Shane Benfield, match to be completed early Saturday
(11) Rusty Morrison vs. (22) Brad Vinson, match to be completed early Saturday
(6) Kevin Lentz d. (27) Bart Correll, 6 and 5
Second round
(1) Nick Lyerly vs. (16) Sean Kramer, 8:06
(9) Chace Jensen vs. (8) Steven Gegorek, 8:06
(4) Chris Williams vs. (23) Brian Sutton, 8:14
(21) Ritchie Fesperman vs. (5) Keith Dorsett, 8:14
(2) Michael Swaringen vs. (18) Dwayne McIntyre, 8:22
(10) Jason Bernhardt vs. (7) Colby Patterson, 8:22
(3) Derek Lipe vs. TBD, 8:30
6) Kevin Lentz vs. TBD, 8:30
