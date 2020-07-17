July 17, 2020

  • 86°

Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

By Shavonne Potts

Published 1:31 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

SALISBURY — A local man was charged Thursday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young boy.

The alleged incident occurred June 28, said Salisbury police detective Russ DeSantis.

Christopher Wayne Graham, 31, was charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

DeSantis said Graham was seen by a family member of a 9-year-old boy inappropriately touching the child.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Photo: Trump for president until 2056

Crime

Police looking into two vehicle break-ins

Crime

Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

Local

City says ‘go-ahead’ needed from UDC for next steps in monument relocation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with meth possession following search warrant execution

Coronavirus

GOP convention plans for Florida shrink as virus surges

Local

Police department employee in Mocksville on leave after Facebook post about George Floyd

Crime

Alleged MS-13 gang member in Salisbury arrested in national operation

Coronavirus

Amid weeks-long trend of double-digit positives, active cases decrease in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Jury trials delayed further as new face covering requirement implemented

Coronavirus

400 teachers tune in for Q&A session with superintendent

Crime

Police K-9 tracks suspect to local apartment after foot chase

Business

Novant Health distributes tele-ICU carts to Rowan, other medical centers

Education

Livingstone offering incentive for local students

Education

Livingstone College professor selected as scholar-in-residence at Oxford summer institute

Education

RSS students will eat free when they go back to school

Local

Rowan County gun purchase permits reach record levels

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Two RCCC students named N.C. State Goodnight Scholars

Business

Smaller businesses faced difficulties in receiving PPP loans

Local

Spencer looks at reworking ordinances amid new state mandates

Coronavirus

Midweek COVID-19 increase comes with big improvements in recoveries, hospitalizations

Local

Rowan sheriff’s detective, trooper help free woman from burning car

Coronavirus

New single-family development in Landis to be considered at Aug. 3 meeting