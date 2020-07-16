Livingstone offering incentive for local students

SALISBURY – Livingstone College is offering a special incentive for students who live within a 50-mile radius of its campus.

Qualified freshmen attending Livingstone College already receive a $3,000 incentive grant, but for the 2020 fall semester, the college is adding an additional $1,000 to the award for a total savings of $4,000.

The college is also waiving the requirement that freshmen must live on campus in order to qualify for the grant.

“This pandemic has caused economic hardships on families, and students are considering not pursuing their educational plans due to financial and health reasons,” said Livingstone President Jimmy Jenkins said. “As a local option for higher learning, we’re announcing incentives that could make the choice easier for students to not defer their undergraduate studies and consider staying close to home.”

By waiving the freshmen housing requirement, students can opt to stay at home or live on campus. The choice is theirs.

Registration is currently under way at Livingstone now through September, as classes are expected to begin Sept. 10. There are also early-bird incentives for registration as well. Visit www.livingstone.edu to register and for more information.

“This incentive package is another way Livingstone exemplifies that we are always resilient, relevant and ready,” said Anthony Davis, vice president of Institutional Advancement and chief operating officer. “It is a demonstration of our commitment to accommodate the student population we serve.”

Founded by a group of AME Zion ministers to educate newly-freed slaves, Livingstone provides business, liberal arts, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, teacher education and workforce development programs for students.

For 141 years, the doors of Livingstone College have been open to men and women regardless of race, national or ethnic origin. However, the mission of Livingstone College has remained consistent – providing educational opportunity for young men and women regardless of their socio-economic status.

For admissions questions, email tbaldwin@livingstone.edu or call (704) 216-6001.