July 16, 2020

  • 73°
This chart shows the progression of COVID-19 cases in Rowan County.

Midweek COVID-19 increase comes with big improvements in recoveries, hospitalizations

By Natalie Anderson

Published 9:07 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The county on Wednesday reported an additional 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, but that number came with a bigger increase in recoveries and a significant improvement in hospitalizations.

A total of 1,602 people have tested positive after 8,966 tests. Recoveries grew by 47 on Wednesday, and 289 people are currently positive for COVID-19, an improvement of 20 from one day earlier. Hospitalizations also decreased from 17 on Tuesday to 11 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths remained at 45, with all but eight from congregate care facilities. Additionally, the total number of cases at congregate care facilities remained at 231 on Tuesday.

Statewide, a total of 91,266 people have tested positive after 1.28 million completed tests. A total of 1,142 people are being hospitalized across the state, another record, and 1,568 people have died.

The statewide rate of positive cases from tests decreased to 8% on Wednesday after being at 11% one day earlier.

The average age of local cases dropped on Tuesday and is now at 42.5, with the plurality of cases among those aged 18-35 — 508. Next is those aged 36-50, 397 cases. There are 276 cases among the 51-64 age range and 264 cases among those older than 65. A total of 157 children younger than the age of 18 have tested positive.

COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Hispanic residents of Rowan County as they make up 31.27% of all cases for a total of 501 cases. A total of 916 white residents have tested positive, along with 207 Black residents, five American Indian/Alaskan Native residents, five Asian residents and one Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. A total of 250 are considered unknown, and 218 are considered “other.”

Men comprise the majority of cases at 810, while 792 cases have been among women.

Zip code 28147 remains the area with the most cases, at 541. Zip code 28144 has had 349 cases, and 28146 has had 231 cases.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Livingstone offering incentive for local students

Education

Livingstone College professor selected as scholar-in-residence at Oxford summer institute

Education

RSS students will eat free when they go back to school

Local

Rowan County gun purchase permits reach record levels

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Two RCCC students named N.C. State Goodnight Scholars

Business

Smaller businesses faced difficulties in receiving PPP loans

Local

Spencer looks at reworking ordinances amid new state mandates

Coronavirus

Midweek COVID-19 increase comes with big improvements in recoveries, hospitalizations

Local

Rowan sheriff’s detective, trooper help free woman from burning car

Coronavirus

New single-family development in Landis to be considered at Aug. 3 meeting

Crime

Attempted vehicle break-ins reported at local heating, air business

Local

Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Albemarle Correctional Institution

News

NC High School Athletic Association delays start of fall sports

Education

Tell us what you think about public school plans for fall

Health

Rowan ranks 73 out of 100 in state for overall health, says State of the County Health Report

China Grove

China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

Local

Duke Energy adds Spencer site to inventory of potential industrial locations

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting