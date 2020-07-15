July 15, 2020

Letter: Salisbury leaders deface town, make it less beautiful

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Since the Salisbury Post recently reported that “Fame” could be dismantled, I thought I would go downtown today (June 25) to take some final pictures of it.

My family moved to Salisbury when I was around 5, and I’ve always considered it my hometown. For me, removing this beautiful monument is like killing off an old and dear friend. Salisbury will never be the same without it, but I suppose that’s what a vocal and very unhappy group of people want (probably not a majority of people, but that hardly matters anymore). One wonders what they will attack once the monument is gone — probably the city itself because such people are never long appeased.

Salisbury is the country in microcosm, but I digress. It is sad that it has come to this, and I fear more sadness is yet to come. In its new location, the monument will almost certainly be destroyed, and city leaders who consigned it to that location are perfectly aware of this fact.

Salisbury will have to live with this decision, and I hope local leaders are sufficiently proud of themselves. They have defaced their town, making it a far less beautiful and distinctive place.

Kevin Wilson

China Grove

