Letter: Christ could be replacement for ‘Fame’

May I make a suggestion as to a replacement for the statue “Fame?”

In light of recent events, I feel that an appropriate replacement would be one that brings the community together in love and unity. That would be a statue of Christ surrounded by many children of all races and ethnicities. On the base would be a quote from Christ, “Love your neighbor.” I realize that not everyone is a Christ follower, but surely everyone can agree with his statement.

— Shirley Hooper

Salisbury