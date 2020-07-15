July 15, 2020

  • 86°

Duke Energy adds Spencer site to inventory of potential industrial locations

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SPENCER – The town of Spencer on Tuesday received an update on a potential site for future industrial business, with the Rowan EDC asking Duke Energy to include the site off of Hackett Street in its site readiness program.

Rowan EDC Vice President Scott Shelton spoke to the board virtually and said it is important for the county to have an inventory of available sites so it can be attractive to companies. Shelton said the site has a lot of potential, and the program is a great resource

Duke Site Readiness Manager Keith Gabriel joined the meeting virtually as well to speak to the board about the program. Gabriel said the program began in 2005 to improve awareness of industrial sites in the utility’s service area. As part of the program, the site is assessed for its ability to host and ease of development.

Emily Palamara, of Charlotte firm Alliance Consulting Engineers, gave the board an overview of the 98-acre property which is dubbed the Lambe-West Site.

Palamara noted it is less than 10 minutes from downtown Salisbury and less than 50 minutes from downtown Charlotte. The property is already zoned industrial.

There is about 20 megawatts of power access, natural gas, water and rail service and internet access. Palamara said the property would require a large extension for wastewater.

Palamara said the firm looked at topography of the site for development and would not consider the property a challenge to develop. There are about 81 acres of area that could be developed, including a 68-acre parcel for most of the development.

Palamara showed a pair of conceptual sites plans for the property. One, a massive 500,000-square-foot facility, with potential for expansion. She also showed a plan outlining a pair of facilities at 220,000 and 250,000 square feet, respectively, both of which would have rail service. The smaller facilities would require water and wastewater extensions as well. The site does not fall within a flood plane.

“When you have a larger developable acre like 68 acres, you can really have a big building or multiple smaller parcels,” Palamara said.

Mayor Jonathan Williams, a civil engineer, said be appreciates the EDC promoting the site along with the town and property owner.

Shelton said it is difficult to find acreage of that size with rail frontage near I-85 and the EDC expects the site to be a hotspot with other industrial sites like Chewy nearby.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

NC High School Athletic Association delays start of fall sports

Education

Tell us what you think about public school plans for fall

Health

Rowan ranks 73 out of 100 in state for overall health, says State of the County Health Report

Sports

Area Sports Briefs: Swaringen qualifying medalist for Rowan Amateur

Columnists

My Turn, Olen Bruner: Most effective solutions created by, for people

Letters

Letter: Salisbury leaders deface town, make it less beautiful

Letters

Letter: Confederate soldiers didn’t have ‘dog in the fight’

Editorials

Editorial: Gov. Cooper’s school announcement good for now

China Grove

China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

Letters

Letter: Christ could be replacement for ‘Fame’

Outdoor

Salisbury’s Rodney Bell wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on Kerr Lake

Local

Duke Energy adds Spencer site to inventory of potential industrial locations

Sports

Catawba athletics: Director of Sports Performance hired

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Sports

Local golf: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur update

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting

Education

UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Columnists

My Turn, Kenya Jackson Morgan: More good than bad in community

Crime

Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park