China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

The City of Kannapolis has officially opened its splash pad with limited capacity and regular cleanings, said Annette Privette Keller, director of communications and marketing.

The J. Fred Corriher Y in China Grove has also opened its splash pad facility while the Hurley Family Y and the town of East Spencer have not set a date for their openings.

“We waited until we felt good about the data and stats,” Keller said.

The Village Park Splash pad opened Tuesday and with COVID-19, restrictions were placed on the number of people who can enter the splash pad.

There is a ticketing process to make it easier for people to follow the mass gathering restrictions.

She said Kannapolis could have opened during phase two under the executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper but decided to wait.

Keller said city officials have been in close contact with the Rowan County Public Health Department, the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the city’s risk management team, to name a few.

“We felt like the time was right,” Keller said.

Normally, the capacity for the splash pad is 150 but currently, the splash pad will operate with 20 people at a given time. Each person must register to get a ticket for a 90-minute time slot. Afterward, the splash pad will close so that city personnel can thoroughly clean and then re-open to allow the next 20 people for 90 minutes, Keller said.

“Today is the first day and everything is going well. The staff is wearing masks and they are taking all of the necessary precautions,” Keller said.

She said any adult not with their children must wear a mask. Chairs are typically provided at the park but they have been removed. Members of the public are asked to provide their own.

Admission to the splash pad is $1 per slot and a person may reserve up to eight spots per time slot but you may only sign up for one time slot per day. Parents/guardians not playing in the water are not required to reserve a spot or pay for admission.

Splash pad hours are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. Village Park is located at 700 West C St.

Visit https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Parks-Recreation to purchase a ticket.

The J. Fred Corriher Y, located at 950 Kimball Road, in China Grove is open. Contact officials there for restrictions.

East Spencer’s splash pad, located at Royal Giants Park, has not opened yet. The town board has not determined when the splash pad will open.

The splash pad located at the Hurley Family YMCA has not been opened, Director Richard Reinholz said. He said anyone interested in using the splash pad can contact the Y on Friday to receive updates on when it will open and what restrictions will be put in place.