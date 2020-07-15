Bristol results: All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Race Results
Wednesday
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 140 laps, 0 points.
2. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 140, 0.
3. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140, 0.
4. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140, 0.
5. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140, 0.
6. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 140, 0.
7. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 140, 0.
8. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
9. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140, 0.
10. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 140, 0.
11. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 140, 0.
12. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
13. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 140, 0.
14. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
15. (20) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 140, 0.
16. (8) Cole Custer, Ford, 140, 0.
17. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
18. (6) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
19. (11) Ryan Newman, Ford, 140, 0.
20. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 140, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.085 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 8 minutes, 10 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.418 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 13 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0; A.Bowman 1-2; R.Blaney 3-55; K.Harvick 56-61; C.Elliott 62-90; R.Blaney 91-109; C.Elliott 110-140
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 2 times for 72 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 60 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 6 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 2 laps.
Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 675; 2. B.Keselowski, 587; 3. R.Blaney, 580; 4. C.Elliott, 575; 5. J.Logano, 564; 6. D.Hamlin, 553; 7. M.Truex, 543; 8. A.Almirola, 504; 9. A.Bowman, 498; 10. Ku.Busch, 492; 11. Ky.Busch, 477; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 456; 13. C.Bowyer, 435; 14. W.Byron, 418; 15. J.Johnson, 412; 16. A.Dillon, 388.
