Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

SALISBURY — Someone destroyed headstones at a local church cemetery causing about $10,000 worth of damage, said Rowan County Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford.

Cedar Grove AME Zion Church, located in the Barber community, reported the vandalism on Friday and believes it occurred sometime overnight or early that morning. A deputy went to the church, located at 2430 Hildebrand Road, and spoke with someone at the church who said he arrived to find someone had knocked over about 10 headstones.

The man associated with the church told the deputy this is the second time someone vandalized the headstones, Sifford said. He noted that most of the damaged headstones were from older graves and estimated the damage at $1,000 each. The headstones were last known to be fine the night before.