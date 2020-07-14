July 15, 2020

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

By Shavonne Potts

Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking into who shot a woman’s dog after it broke free from its cage at a Hawk Road home.

The woman called authorities Sunday morning to report her two pit bulls — Blaze and Mush Mush — were not in their cage. Mush Mush never returned, she said, but Blaze appeared at her front door with blood on his back, said Capt. John Sifford.

A deputy followed a blood trail from the woman’s house to nearby woods but he found no bullet casings.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 400 block of Candlewick Drive.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 100 block of Morrowfield Place, Mount Ulla.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of forgery in the 1000 block of Chalk Maple Road, China Grove.

• A man reported on Saturday he was assaulted while in the 4600 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday her property was vandalized in the 17100 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault after a break-in occurred in the 200 block of Rae Lane, Kannapolis.

• A man reported a burglary that occurred on Saturday at his home in the 2200 block of Sides Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 100 block of Country Lane, Mooresville.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of vandalism in the 100 block of Carrie Drive.

• Joel Anthony Woodull, 42, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of Traveler Lane.

• Kelvin Leon Jennings, 51, was charged on Friday with felony possession of a firearm by a felon while in the 400 block of Grace Church Road.

• Stephen Danyel Wilson, 42, was charged on Friday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine.

• Catherine Summer Snow, 20, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 200 block of Rae Lane, Kannapolis.

• Dalton Khan Majeed, 23, was charged on Saturday with felony larceny after breaking and entering while in the 200 block Brooks Link Road, Rockwell.

• Austin Blake Jenkins, 19, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon while in the 200 block of Rae Lane, Kannapolis.

• Aric Kane Willma, 19, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of Ivory Lane/Chalk Maple road, China Grove.

• Derek Steven Carpenter, 33, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana while in the 200 block of Lake Landing Drive.

• Willis Joseph Leazer, 27, was charged on Sunday with felony breaking and entering while in the 700 block of Neel Road.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday her son punched a window while in the 300 block of Ackert Avenue.

