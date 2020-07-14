July 15, 2020

  • 86°

Local golf: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur update

By Mike London

Published 8:34 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Pairings taking shape for 42nd Rowan Amateur

Michael Swaringen was qualifying medalist with a 67 and is seeded second.

The top seed is defending champion Nick Lyerly.

Match play is July 17-19.

 

Pairings for the first round

(1) Nick Lyerly vs. (32) TBD

(16) Sean Kramer vs. (17) Gary Fesperman

(9) Chace Jensen vs. (24) Ryan Burke

(11) Steve Gegorek vs. (25) Ben Rollins

(4) Chris Williams vs. (29) Chuck Stockford

(23) Brian Sutton vs. (20) Andy Lombard

(12) Will Casmus vs. (21) Ritchie Fesperman

(5) Keith Dorsett vs. (28) Todd Denton

(2) Michael Swaringen vs. (31) TBD

(15) Seth Waller vs. (18) Dwayne McIntyre

Tim Cowie/UNCG athletics photo
Defending champion Nick Lyerly is the No. 1 seed for the Rowan Amateur.

(10) Jason Bernhardt vs. (23) Preston Jones Jr.

(7) Colby Patterson vs. (26) Mike Helms

(3) Derek Lipe vs. (30) Andrew Morgan

(14) Robert Lyerly vs. (19) Shane Benfield

(11) Rusty Morrison vs. (22) Brad Vinson

(6) Kevin Lentz vs. (27) Bart Correll

 

The (31) and (32) spots in the bracket will be determined by a three-man playoff on Thursday —  Alex Safrit, Jon Baxter and Nick Funderburke.

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

NC High School Athletic Association delays start of fall sports

Education

Tell us what you think about public school plans for fall

Health

Rowan ranks 73 out of 100 in state for overall health, says State of the County Health Report

Sports

Area Sports Briefs: Swaringen qualifying medalist for Rowan Amateur

Columnists

My Turn, Olen Bruner: Most effective solutions created by, for people

Letters

Letter: Salisbury leaders deface town, make it less beautiful

Letters

Letter: Confederate soldiers didn’t have ‘dog in the fight’

Editorials

Editorial: Gov. Cooper’s school announcement good for now

China Grove

China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

Letters

Letter: Christ could be replacement for ‘Fame’

Outdoor

Salisbury’s Rodney Bell wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on Kerr Lake

Local

Duke Energy adds Spencer site to inventory of potential industrial locations

Sports

Catawba athletics: Director of Sports Performance hired

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Sports

Local golf: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur update

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting

Education

UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Columnists

My Turn, Kenya Jackson Morgan: More good than bad in community

Crime

Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park