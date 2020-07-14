Letter: Cummings story was a good one
I absolutely loved the story about the whirlwind romance of Randy and Diana Cummings published May 31 (“Little Ditty about Randy and Diana started 50 years ago”). They are an awesome-looking couple and they deserve one another. I am happy that they found each other after 50 years. Keep up the good work Salisbury Post! Bring the stories on.
— Leslie Dayvault
Kannapolis
