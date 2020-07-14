Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Thinking about the spot where “Fame” used to reside for 111 years, it came to my mind that Rowan County and/or the city of Salisbury should and needs to sponsor a contest opened only to the artistic residents of Rowan County to design a sculpture that would reflect our changing times and would be placed in Fame’s previous spot.

This project would place us in the forefront as being innovative and creative .

— Annick Nurisso

Salisbury