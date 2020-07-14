Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement
Thinking about the spot where “Fame” used to reside for 111 years, it came to my mind that Rowan County and/or the city of Salisbury should and needs to sponsor a contest opened only to the artistic residents of Rowan County to design a sculpture that would reflect our changing times and would be placed in Fame’s previous spot.
This project would place us in the forefront as being innovative and creative .
— Annick Nurisso
Salisbury
You Might Like
Laurels: More progress to make on Census response
Laurel to census tract 518.02, in western Rowan County, for having a 2020 Census response rate well above state and... read more