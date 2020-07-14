Governor: Schools can reopen with mixture of in-person, virtual learning Aug. 17

By Carl Blankenship

carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY —Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced schools will reopen in August at regular start times using a combination of virtual learning and in-person methods with additional extra safety precautions.

The state will provide all faculty, staff and students with five cloth masks for Monday through Friday, require additional sanitation measures, social distancing and hand sanitizer placed throughout schools. This announcement, which chooses a plan that’s been referred to as plan B, sets a baseline. Districts can also opt for the state’s plan C, and return to virtual instruction alone.

Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mandy Cohen pointed to the social, health and education benefits of in-person instruction and recommendations by national organizations to return students to classrooms.

Cooper said face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff member and student from kindergarten through high school. Schools must also create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely. Nonessential visitors and activities involving outside organizations will be limited, Cooper said.

Cooper on Tuesday also said the state will stay in its current phase of reopening and will not loosen gathering and business restrictions further.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Lynn Moody said the district is ready for plan B and that the district has a proposed schedule already. Moody said parents should expect schedule assignments for students by next week and pointed to its all-virtual options, which will be based at Horizons Unlimited.

The district will use an A and B day model outlined during Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Group A will learn face-to-face Monday and Tuesday, while group B will learn face-to-face Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be all virtual learning.

RSS has been developing contingency planning for reopening situations for the past few weeks. All districts are required to be able to return students to virtual learning if need be. The shift was due to an emergency in March, but RSS already has devices distributed to all students and it could return to all-virtual if the Governor requires it.

The district’s new virtual K-8 already has more than 1,000 applicants and East Rowan High School hosts a virtual academy. Registration for the virtual K-8 is open until Friday afternoon.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released a statement from Commissioner Que Tucker saying Cooper’s announcement puts the NCHSAA in a position to make informed decisions concerning resuming competition and the association will work with a number of groups to create a plan best for the safety of everyone the association represents.

Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, was critical of the announcement. In a statement, he said the plan “makes worse the very inequities a public school system is supposed to resolve,” and points to the additional strain the plan could put on parents.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson released a statement saying he would have prefered a plan that would allow more local control.

Several RSS administrators have pointed to plan B as the most difficult of the three options for beginning school, but during yesterday’s Board of Education meeting Moody noted other districts have been formulating alternative plans with greater restrictions like spreading lower-grade students between all schools if they were allowed to reopen normally. The order from the Governor will require some virtual learning for all students.

This story will be updated.