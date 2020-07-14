Catawba athletics: Director of Sports Performance hired

Catawba press release

SALISBURY — Catawba College Director of Athletics Larry Leckonby announced that Chase Tripp has been named as Director of Sports Performance. He comes to Catawba after serving as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at the University of West Georgia since 2015.

“We are excited to have someone with Chase’s background join us at Catawba,” stated Leckonby. “Sports Performance plays an integral part of the success for all of our teams.”

“I would like to thank our Associate Athletic Director, Craig Turnbull, for chairing the committee during the search process,” Leckonby added.

While at West Georgia, Tripp worked primarily with baseball, softball and men’s basketball, programming and implementing workouts and condition sessions. He also assisted the head strength and conditioning coach with all football programs and workouts.

Among Tripp’s duties were to oversee student-athletes in the weight room and enforcing proper lifting and training techniques. He helped train student-athletes for NFL Combine and prepare for Pro Days. Tripp would supervise two graduate assistants and the training and workout programs for those sports.

Tripp helped provide nutrition plans for student-athletes to fit their specific goals and communicated with the athletic training staff about student-athlete injuries and rehab. He also helped schedule all football lift groups and organized lift times for all sports.

During his time at West Georgia, the Wolves won a pair of football regional championships, a Gulf South Championship in basketball and had a 42-win baseball season in 2016. UWG had multiple football players see action in the NFL and CFL, and basketball players play professionally overseas. Two baseball players were drafted by MLB.

As a graduate assistant from 2014-15, Tripp worked with women’s basketball volleyball, women’s tennis and women’s track and field in addition to baseball and men’s basketball.

Tripp earned a bachelor of science degree in sports management with a minor in mass communications from West Georgia in 2014. In 2016, he earned a Masters of Education in Professional Counseling: College Student Affairs.

