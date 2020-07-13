Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress
42nd annual Horace Billings Rowan County Amateur
Qualifying ends July 14
32 advance to match play, July 17-19, at Corbin Hills
Reported scores
67 Michael Swaringen
68 Derek Lipe
68 Chris Williams
69 Keith Dorsett
70 Kevin Lentz
72 Chace Jensen
75 Rusty Morrison
75 Will Casmus
75 Brian Sutton
76 Gary Fesperman
77 Shane Benfield
78 Andy Lombard
78 Ritchie Fesperman
78 Brad Vinson
78 Preston Jones Jr.
79 Ryan Burke
80 Mike Helms
81 Bart Carroll
81 Todd Deaton
82 Alex Safrit
82 Jon Baxter
84 George Benfield
85 Devin Gibson
92 Chris Shackleford
95 Richard Jarnagan
