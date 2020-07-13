July 14, 2020

  • 70°

Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress

By Mike London

Published 12:25 am Monday, July 13, 2020

Michael Swaringen during the 2019 Horace Billings Rowan Amateur. James Sipes for the Salisbury Post

 

42nd annual Horace Billings Rowan County Amateur

Qualifying ends July 14
32 advance to match play, July 17-19, at Corbin Hills
Reported scores
67 Michael Swaringen
68 Derek Lipe
68 Chris Williams
69 Keith Dorsett
70 Kevin Lentz
72 Chace Jensen
75 Rusty Morrison
75 Will Casmus
75 Brian Sutton
76 Gary Fesperman
77 Shane Benfield
78 Andy Lombard
78 Ritchie Fesperman
78 Brad Vinson
78 Preston Jones Jr.
79 Ryan Burke
80 Mike Helms
81 Bart Carroll
81 Todd Deaton
82 Alex Safrit
82 Jon Baxter
84 George Benfield
85 Devin Gibson
92 Chris Shackleford
95 Richard Jarnagan
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rising star is in the Driver’s seat

Letters

Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Editorials

Laurels: More progress to make on Census response

Letters

Letter: America conceived, not yet attained, is best hope

Letters

Letter: Cummings story was a good one

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Letters

Letter: With God’s help, we’re better than a lot

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Sports

NC3 baseball: Ward-led Warriors edge Rowan

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

Sports

PGA scores

Sports

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 results

Sports

NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

Sports

Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead