July 14, 2020

  • 72°

NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

By Mike London

Published 1:29 am Monday, July 13, 2020

Jordan Goodine has been Rowan County’s leading hitter. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

     

Rowan schedule (still limited to 25 fans in the park)

Home games are at Newman Park 

June 21 Rowan 8, Davidson 3

June 23 Rowan 12, Davidson 3

June 27  Rowan 10, Mocksville 0

June 27 Mocksville 6, Rowan 5

June 28  Rowan 12, Mocksville 0

June 28 Rowan 7, Mocksville 1

June 30 Rowan 15, Mount Airy 0

June 30 Rowan 11, Mount Airy 1

July 2 Rowan 6, Greensboro 2

July 4 Rowan 2, Randolph 1*

July 4 Rowan 8, Randolph 7

July 5 Rowan 16, Stanly 5*

July 7 Mocksville 12, Rowan 10*

July 8 Rowan 17, Kannapolis 8*

July 9 High Point 15, Rowan 0*

July 11 Rowan 5, Greensboro 2*

July 11 Rowan 10, Greensboro 7*

July 12  Davidson 3, Rowan 2*

July 15 Mount Airy, 7 p.m.*

July 16 at Union County, 7 p.m.*

July 18 at Stanly County, 7 p.m.

July 19 at Randolph County (DH), 5 p.m.*

July 20 Kannapolis, 7 p.m.*

July 21 at Mount Airy, 7 p.m.*

July 22 at Mocksville, 7 p.m.*

July 24 Union County, 7 p.m.*

July 25 Davidson, 7 p.m.*

July 26 at Concord, 4 p.m.*

July 28 at High Point, 6 p.m.*

July 31 Concord, 7 p.m.*

Standings

Overall League

High Point 9-3 6-2

Randolph 9-7 5-2

Davidson 3-3 2-1

Union 2-3 2-1

Rowan 14-4 5-3

Stanly 4-4 4-3

Mocksville 7-7 5-4

Concord 2-5 1-3

Greensboro 3-7 2-4

Kannapolis 3-7 2-5

Mt. Airy 0-5 0-4

              Saturday’s scores

Rowan 5, Greensboro 2

Rowan 10, Greensboro 7

High Point 5, Union County 3

Union County 4, High Point 2

Stanly 12, Kannapolis 11

Mocksville 10, Concord 5

Randolph 12, Wayne 7

Randolph 5, Wayne 2

      Sunday’s scores

Randolph 7, Mocksville 4

Mocksville 7, Randolph 6

Union 15, Concord 3

Stanly 9, Concord 6

Davidson 3, Rowan 2

     Monday, July 13

Greensboro at Mount Airy

Union at Stanly

    Tuesday, July 14

Kannapolis at Randolph

Concord at High Point

    Wednesday, July 15

High Point at Randolph

Mount Airy at Rowan

Kannapolis at Davidson

      Thursday, July 16

Greensboro at High Point

Mocksville at Mount Airy

Union at Rowan

Concord at Stanly

     Friday, July 17

Randolph at Kannapolis

Davidson at Mocksville

High Point at Mount Airy

Union at Greensboro

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rising star is in the Driver’s seat

Letters

Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Editorials

Laurels: More progress to make on Census response

Letters

Letter: America conceived, not yet attained, is best hope

Letters

Letter: Cummings story was a good one

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Letters

Letter: With God’s help, we’re better than a lot

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Sports

NC3 baseball: Ward-led Warriors edge Rowan

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

Sports

PGA scores

Sports

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 results

Sports

NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

Sports

Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead