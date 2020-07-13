July 14, 2020

Salisbury Post FILE PHOTO — The 39th annual Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park in 2018.

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

By Staff Report

Published 12:43 pm Monday, July 13, 2020

SALISBURY — Rowan County government on Monday announced that Autumn Jubilee will be canceled this year because of COVID-19.

The festival had been scheduled for Oct. 3-4.

“Our festival has become a staple in Rowan County’s fall season, and this is not a decision that we have taken lightly,” said Rowan County’s announcement. “Rowan County Parks and Recreation is committed to keeping our vendors, sponsors, entertainers, guests, and staff safe and healthy, and we believe this is the best way to do so given the current situation. We are grateful for the continued support from our county commissioners, county leaders, and our community. Our hope is that we come back bigger and better next year. Our festival wouldn’t be what it is today without you all.”

Autumn Jubilee regularly attracts thousands of people to Dan Nicholas Park from across the region, featuring live music, food and craft vendors. Originally, the event was run by the United Arts Council as an arts and crafts show. Later, due to popularity, it was taken over by the county. This was set to be the 41st year.

For any questions, comments, or concerns regarding the festival, please call 704-216-7815.

