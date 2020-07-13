July 14, 2020

  • 70°

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

By Carl Blankenship

Published 9:40 am Monday, July 13, 2020

EAST SPENCER — At about 2 a.m. Monday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near 315 Barbour St. and discovered a vehicle which had been shot more than a dozen times with rifle and handgun rounds.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey said all four of the vehicle’s doors were open and that it crashed into a van.

There were bullet holes in every door. A house across the street also had damage from bullets. The vehicle was towed, and the sheriff’s office acquired a search warrant for it.

It is not clear if anyone was injured. The incident, which occurred just outside of the town’s limits, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rising star is in the Driver’s seat

Letters

Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Editorials

Laurels: More progress to make on Census response

Letters

Letter: America conceived, not yet attained, is best hope

Letters

Letter: Cummings story was a good one

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Letters

Letter: With God’s help, we’re better than a lot

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Sports

NC3 baseball: Ward-led Warriors edge Rowan

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

Sports

PGA scores

Sports

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 results

Sports

NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

Sports

Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead