July 14, 2020

  • 70°

Letters: Peaceful protests will deny fuel for racism

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

In response to the death of George Floyd, there have been protests around the country and even the world. I’ve begun peacefully protesting in the city of Salisbury. While the protests have remained relatively peaceful, there have been some counter protesters who were only looking for trouble. Jeffrey Alan Long, the same man who yelled a racial slur at me, was responsible for shooting three shots near peaceful protesters. He is now facing felony charge for inciting a riot. But it’s not just the counter protesters that have shown violence. It’s the police department itself.

Peaceful protesters were being attacked with tear gas. This is unacceptable. 

American citizens have the right to protest peacefully. It is a First Amendment right, and we are exercising it peacefully. It is the troublemakers who infiltrate the peaceful protesters and caused the police to start violence against us. I have joined a Facebook group (United Front) that consists of peaceful protesters who just want peace and no violence. That’s all we want. If we are peaceful, it gives racism no fuel.

As much as the media wants to call us rioters, we are not. America has a leader who is hidden in the bunker of the White House not saying anything. If we all come together, we can overcome this racism. What these protesters have taught me is that there is power when we’re all together. Racism has no place in our hearts.

The question I have to ask is: If all lives matter, then why aren’t racists out supporting Black lives?

Racism within is alive and well. Racism is stupid. We all are the same. We bleed the same. The passion for justice must keep growing and continue to grow.

— Michael Eaborn

Spencer

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rising star is in the Driver’s seat

Letters

Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Editorials

Laurels: More progress to make on Census response

Letters

Letter: America conceived, not yet attained, is best hope

Letters

Letter: Cummings story was a good one

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Letters

Letter: With God’s help, we’re better than a lot

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Sports

NC3 baseball: Ward-led Warriors edge Rowan

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

Sports

PGA scores

Sports

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 results

Sports

NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

Sports

Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead