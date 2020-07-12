Letter: Will ‘Fame’ ever be seen again?

I have a question that needs to be answered.

Why was the statue “Fame” being moved in the dark of night? Could it be that the Salisbury City Council is ashamed of its decision?

Whether it is are or not, I can tell you I am. I still don’t want to believe that the City Council gave into pressure. You know everyone did not want the statue moved. I read that it was a tourist attraction. Not anymore.

The sad part is the citizens of Salisbury were not even allowed to vote on it. I did not look at “Fame” as a bad thing. I always thought the statue was beautiful. She was holding a soldier.

As I have said many times, you can’t erase history. What happened is a terrible shame, but it was the way the world was then. We do not have slaves. As far as I know, no one in my past family had slaves, but we are being blamed for it.

I have never seen anything like this before. Every statue in the U.S.A. is being torn down. If all these statues have to go, then all Black statues should have to go too. That includes Martin Luther King Jr.

I sincerely hope Al Heggins is happy. This all started with her.

And if you believe that “Fame” is being stored until a proper place is found for her, good for you, but I truly believe that it will never be seen again.

— Bobby Troutman

Salisbury